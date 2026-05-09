Brenda Reis ranches with her husband, David, near Reliance, South Dakota. She is mom to Shawn, April, Shane and Zane and grandma to Buster, Swade, Rope, Haleigh, Keeleigh, Wiley, Oakleigh, Arista, Collin, Jozie, Sawyer and Jasper.
People are also reading…
As we reflect on the women who raised us this Mother’s Day, South Dakota Farmers Union celebrates the many women who support the state’s No. 1 industry – farm and ranch moms. This year's features highlight Brenda Reis from Reliance and Lindsey Hinsvark from Gary.