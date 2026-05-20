A state-of-the-art learning space at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, South Dakota, is designed to prepare the next generation of agricultural leaders to navigate complex agricultural markets.
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A state-of-the-art learning space at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, South Dakota, is designed to prepare the next generation of agricultural leaders to navigate complex agricultural markets.
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The South Dakota Wheat Growers Association (SDWGA) is now accepting entries for the 2026 South Dakota Wheat Yield Contest, offering wheat prod…
Brenda Reis ranches with her husband, David, near Reliance, South Dakota. She is mom to Shawn, April, Shane and Zane and grandma to Buster, Sw…
When it comes to raising their three young children; Georgia, 4, Swede, 2 and Hank, 3 weeks, Lindsey Hinsvark works to keep things simple and …
Increasingly, consumers are looking to buy food grown from local producers, but knowing where to find it can be a challenge.
When South Dakota farmers need a ballpark figure for what to charge or pay for custom work, many have long looked across the border.
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