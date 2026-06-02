Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.
Kylie Mockler holds one of her bottle-fed bum lambs on the Mockler family farm near Centerville, S.D. Mockler has run her own sheep business for five or six years, raising 15 to 20 lambs each season before selling them in the fall.