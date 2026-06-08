Soybean planting, like corn, is nearing completion, and the first crop ratings should start out strong, and seasonal pressure can come into play, also just like corn. But after that, soybeans are a little harder to explain.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Soybean planting, like corn, is nearing completion, and the first crop ratings should start out strong, and seasonal pressure can come into play, also just like corn. But after that, soybeans are a little harder to explain.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
As May turned over into June and spring wheat planting was closing in on completion, the wheat market was looking at more volatility, which is…
Canola planting progress has been near average in North Dakota and Montana, while progress in Canada is behind last year. Weekly crop progress…
Corn planting is nearing completion, and so far, the crop is looking good, which is positive for producers, but a good-looking crop along with…
The start of the 2026 durum growing season in the region hasn’t been as smooth as hoped, and prospects of potentially large durum crops elsewh…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.