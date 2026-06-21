The overall world durum situation for 2026 looks pretty promising with production forecast to potentially reach a record 1.43 billion bushels. But with the anticipated large production looming, there hasn’t been much movement in the market.
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The overall world durum situation for 2026 looks pretty promising with production forecast to potentially reach a record 1.43 billion bushels. But with the anticipated large production looming, there hasn’t been much movement in the market.
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