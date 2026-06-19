The 2026 wheat crop got off to a rough start with delayed planting in some regions due to wet conditions, while other areas experienced drought-like conditions. And then prices started a slow slide down.
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The 2026 wheat crop got off to a rough start with delayed planting in some regions due to wet conditions, while other areas experienced drought-like conditions. And then prices started a slow slide down.
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