By BARRY COLEMAN, Northern Canola Growers Association
The drop in crude oil prices has caused the price of canola to fall considerably in the past two weeks, following the lead of soybean oil. Canola has dropped approximately 7 percent from recent highs while soybean oil has dropped by 10 percent. Several analysts have been expecting seasonal weakness to show up in the oilseed sector with improved crop prospects, although long-term outlook remains very positive.
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