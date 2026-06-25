Colleen Stegenga, LCSW-PIP, is the founder of Embracing Change Counseling Services in Mitchell, South Dakota, specializing in agricultural and rural mental health. In the coming months, Colleen will be offering workshops specifically designed for young farm wives who did not grow up on the farm and are finding their footing in agricultural life. Keep your eyes peeled for more information – these gatherings will be a safe, supportive space to ask the questions you have been afraid to ask and find community with women who understand exactly where you are standing. She can be reached at Colleen@embracingchangecs.com or 605-306-6383.