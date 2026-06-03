Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.
Jade Jandel takes a call at Jandel Angus Ranch near Rockham, S.D. Jandel said the custom calving enterprise has become a niche market, serving aging producers who want to own cattle without managing the labor-intensive calving season themselves.
Black Angus cattle crowd the pen at Jandel Angus Ranch. Jandel's breeding philosophy centers on functionality and longevity, prioritizing good feet, quality udders and cattle that can thrive on their own.
Jade and Jenna Jandel pose with their three children, Cleo, Kane and Holland. The family operates Jandel Angus Ranch near Rockham, S.D., alongside crop production and a growing custom calving business.