MADISON, Wis. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service for Wisconsin recently hosted a State Technical Committee meeting in Madison. The purpose of the committee is to provide guidance to USDA about how it’s implementing its conservation programs. State Technical Committee meetings are also a time for Natural Resources Conservation Service leadership to share updates with stakeholders such as conservation professionals and farmers. One major topic of discussion in the recent meeting was led by Nathan Fikkert, Wisconsin State Conservationist, about the new Regenerative Pilot Program from the USDA.
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Chuck Anderas is with the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute. Visit michaelfields.org or email canderas@michaelfields.org for more information.