It was a regular Sunday. Same pews, same familiar faces, same bulletins folded just so in weathered hands. But somewhere in the middle of the service, something shifted, and for a moment, the sanctuary felt less like four walls and more like a wide-open field under a clear South Dakota sky.
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Colleen Stegenga is a licensed social worker in private practice with her own business, Embracing Change Counseling Services, specializing in mental health support for farmers, ranchers, and agricultural families. She can be reached at 605-306-6383, colleen@embracingchangecs.com or visit www.embracingchangecs.com.