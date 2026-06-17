All over social media I have been seeing reports about a teen barrel racer who was in Las Vegas for the National Barrel Horse Association’s Professional’s Choice Vegas Super Show barrel race and stabbed multiple horses. This show at the South Point Casino from May 29-31 had over well over 700 entries and paid out over $200,000 in prize money. This was an elite event. How could something like this happen?
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Lainie Kringen-Scholtz, DVM, is veterinarian and owner of True North Veterinary Health in Wentworth, S.D. Reach her at truenorthveterinaryhealth@gmail.com or PO Box 117, Wentworth, SD 57075.