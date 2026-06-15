Overall, it has been a successful start to the season on our farm. We had good windows for planting with well-timed rains to get the crops germinated timely and evenly. The long stretch of cold and wind in the middle of May put a damper on growth, but we managed to avoid significant frost damage. Since finally turning the corner into summer weather, things have been progressing well.
Megan Horsager grows sugar beets, corn, soybeans and alfalfa with her dad at Stevens Farms northeast of Montevideo, Minnesota. She’s involved with Minnesota Farm Bureau as chairwoman on the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee and completed the Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership program in 2024.