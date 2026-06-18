ROCK PORT, Mo. — Corn and soybean crops have faced a variety of weather across the Midwest to begin the growing season, with heavy rains in May and June leading to replanting decisions for some farmers.
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ROCK PORT, Mo. — Corn and soybean crops have faced a variety of weather across the Midwest to begin the growing season, with heavy rains in May and June leading to replanting decisions for some farmers.
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