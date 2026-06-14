Our relationship was complicated. I think many of us can say that about at least one person who shaped us – a parent, a sibling, someone whose presence in our lives left marks that took years to understand. My dad was that person for me. We did not always see eye to eye, and there were seasons of real distance between us. But here is one thing I can say without hesitation: the man could tell a joke.
People are also reading…
Colleen Stegenga is a licensed social worker in private practice with her own business, Embracing Change Counseling Services, specializing in mental health support for farmers, ranchers, and agricultural families. She can be reached at 605-306-6383, colleen@embracingchangecs.com or visit www.embracingchangecs.com.