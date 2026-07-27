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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is falling 12 to 14 cents early on Monday morning, pressured by an improving weather forecast and $6.07 losses in the crude oil. Futures were weak early on, but pulled more than 8 cents off the lows in the front months to close fractionally mixed. Open interest was down 10,536 contracts, mainly in the September (-19,494). Some deferreds were down as much as 1 ¼. September was still up 19 ½ cents on the week, with December 20 cents higher.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Crude oil futures tumbled 7% this morning after the U.S. and Iran paused military strikes over the weekend following two weeks of attacks. The de-escalation raised hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, reducing concerns over potential disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.”