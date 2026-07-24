People are also reading…
John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “The corn market finished the day mixed as prices found support off session lows, supported by buying in the soybean market. September corn gained ¼ cents to 464 ¼, while December corn was unchanged at 487 ½. For the week, December corn futures gained 20 cents.” Chad Pater at CHS Hedging said, “After the prior 10% global tariff expired, the U.S. introduced new Section 301 duties of 10% to 12.5% on imports from about 60 countries, citing forced labor concerns.”