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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are 2 to 3 cents higher so far on Thursday morning. Futures held onto the midday gains on Wednesday, with contracts 1 to 2 cents higher across most contracts. Open interest was up 23,392 contracts, suggesting modest new buying.” The Hightower Report said, “The U.S. dollar is near steady this morning and has not dropped significantly after the midterm results, but most analysts predict a weaker dollar is in store with political gridlock ahead. If the dollar does begin trending lower, it would be seen as a new bullish factor for corn as exports have been hurt by the dollar strength recently.”