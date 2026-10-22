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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are up 1 to 2 cents so far on Thursday AM trade. Futures were on the higher side of unchanged by Wednesday’s close, as front months were up 1 ¼ cents and deferreds down ¼ to 1 ½ cents. Futures shrugged off pressure from the wheat complex. Open interest was up 5,626 contracts on Wednesday.” The Hightower Report said, “Warm temperatures and dry weather will dominate the eastern half of the crop areas for the next week, but the western belt will see an increase in shower chances late this weekend into the first half of next week, causing some minor harvest delays.”