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"Prices were $.02-$.04 lower, closing at session lows. Spreads weaken ahead of day 1 of the Goldman roll tomorrow for the Dec-26 contracts. Speculative traders bought 12.5k contracts yesterday, extending their long position to 63k. They likely sold that much, or more, today. The average production est. in the Reuters poll at 15.961 bil. bu. is down 73 mil. bu. from the USDA forecast from Oct-26. Ending stocks are expected to fall only 9 mil. bu. to 1.840 bil. Weekly exports at 51 mil. bu. was in line with expectations. YTD commitments are down 34% YOY vs. the USDA down 4%. Commitments represent 30% of the USDA est. vs. the historical average of 40%," noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.