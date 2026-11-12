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"Prices were $.05 ½-$.07 ½ lower, closing near session lows. Dec-26 closed below the previous day’s low while still holding within Tuesday’s range. Speculative selling likely taking the MM short position to 30k contracts after today’s trade. Higher production est. for Brazil by the USDA continue to be absorbed by higher domestic usage. The USDA’s 141 mmt forecast for 2026/27 narrows the gap with Conab’s 148 mmt, which is expected to be updated tomorrow. While this week’s USDA report may have raised the price floor, to see Mch-27 futures push above $4.70 will likely require a more threatening forecast in South America,” reported Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.