FOXHOLM, N.D. – Crops are developing well in the fields at Bock Farms in northwestern North Dakota, with cooler temperatures in the 60s and low 70s moving in during mid-June.
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FOXHOLM, N.D. – Crops are developing well in the fields at Bock Farms in northwestern North Dakota, with cooler temperatures in the 60s and low 70s moving in during mid-June.
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