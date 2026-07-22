DRAKE, N.D. – With weather turning hot in mid-July, Scott Spear was back in his John Deere sprayer once again and spraying his flowering spring wheat fields.
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DRAKE, N.D. – With weather turning hot in mid-July, Scott Spear was back in his John Deere sprayer once again and spraying his flowering spring wheat fields.
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