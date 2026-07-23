FOXHOLM, N.D. – As temperatures rose during a mid-July heat wave that hit the state, Brandon and Jessie Bock were preparing Bock Farms for a weekend of extremely high temperatures, forecasted to be more than 100 degrees.
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FOXHOLM, N.D. – As temperatures rose during a mid-July heat wave that hit the state, Brandon and Jessie Bock were preparing Bock Farms for a weekend of extremely high temperatures, forecasted to be more than 100 degrees.
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