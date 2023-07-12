North Dakota was hit hard this year with heavy snow and cold temperatures during the early spring months, and now, with summer here and the risk of wet and warm weather, conditions are right for a variety of crop diseases, including head scab (Fusarium head blight) and DON (vomitoxin).

“We had a lot of snow this past winter, so things were a little on the late side getting the crop in,” said Dan Melaas, technical service representative for BASF covering North Dakota. “Then we experienced fairly dry conditions for a fair amount of the state, and in late June, we received very good precipitation in a lot of areas, so the conditions a right for the development of head scab, especially for the later-planted crops.”

North Dakota soils already have a significant amount of the Fusarium pathogen in the soils to begin with, and the pathogen can wreak havoc, especially on wheat and barley crops.

“Head scab can cause a lot of problems,” Melaas said. “It sets in at flowering, and if we have more moist conditions at that time, it really allows the inoculum to set into the crop. With the moist conditions we have right now, the potential is there for head scab to set in.”

According to Melaas, really bad head scab cases can lead to yield losses of 30-50 percent.

“We haven’t had a real horrible outbreak over the last number of years, but it’s not uncommon to lose 10 bushels really easily,” he said. “Head scab also leads to DON, and if there’s DON discounts at the elevator, there can be some pretty severe price reductions.”

For farmers looking for a solution to head scab pressure this growing season, Melaas recommends Sphaerex, a product BASF launched in 2021 that offers the combination of two of the better active ingredients on the market – metconazole and prothioconazole. The combination provides “excellent control” of wheat head scab and significantly reduces DON, which is important in barley due to the need of high quality for malting barley.

“It’s a really good product and it has a great amount of flexibility to it,” he said.

Sphaerex is to be applied at the early flowering stage (Feekes 10.5.1) in wheat and at full heading (Feekes 10.5) in barley.