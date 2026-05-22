The weather, a bullish report from USDA in mid-May, and news that China may commit to significant purchases of agricultural products have combined to give the wheat market a little spark and some added strength.
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The weather, a bullish report from USDA in mid-May, and news that China may commit to significant purchases of agricultural products have combined to give the wheat market a little spark and some added strength.
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