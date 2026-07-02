Total corn acres in the U.S. came in slightly higher than expected in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s planted acreage report released on June 30. Corn prices varied before and after the report.
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Total corn acres in the U.S. came in slightly higher than expected in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s planted acreage report released on June 30. Corn prices varied before and after the report.
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