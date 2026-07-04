Mid- to late June is the busiest time of year across the sunflower growing region as farmers push to finish up 2026 planting operations and begin crop protection activities over the next few weeks.
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Mid- to late June is the busiest time of year across the sunflower growing region as farmers push to finish up 2026 planting operations and begin crop protection activities over the next few weeks.
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