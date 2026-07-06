While many other markets have struggled recently due to fundamental data issues or geopolitical matters, the soybean market, although it has also struggled, appears to be the odd man out because it’s doing a bit better than the others.
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While many other markets have struggled recently due to fundamental data issues or geopolitical matters, the soybean market, although it has also struggled, appears to be the odd man out because it’s doing a bit better than the others.
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