By Crystal Reed
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By Crystal Reed
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When it comes to implementing conservation practices on the farm, farmers consider both the economic impact of those practices as well as how …
ROCK PORT, Mo. — Corn and soybean crops have faced a variety of weather across the Midwest to begin the growing season, with heavy rains in Ma…
The United States produces about $300 billion a year in agricultural commodities, and all of that is vulnerable to climate change.
Few pests eat away at farm profitability as much as soybean cyst nematode. Causing at least $1.5 billion in yield losses annually, it’s soybea…
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