Andrew Streff still remembers the corn maze his now-wife dragged him through while they were dating. As a farmer himself, he came away with one declaration: he’d never pay to walk through another man’s corn field again.
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.