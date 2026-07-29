Colleen Stegenga, LCSW-PIP, QMHP, is a farm-raised therapist specializing in agricultural and rural mental health, and founder of Embracing Change Counseling Services. She's building a farm-based therapy office on her own property, set to open July 20, with therapy animals and barn renovations still in progress -- a project close to her heart, and to this column's message about rootedness. Reach her at colleen@embracingchangecs.com or visit www.embracingchangecs.com.