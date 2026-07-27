Families and growers from across Minnesota will be represented as the University of Minnesota honors them in the 2026 Farm Family of the Year ceremony at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the annual Minnesota Farmfest near Redwood Falls. The event will be held on the Gilfillan Estate in the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center.
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