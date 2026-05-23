The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports released by USDA in mid-May gave the market the first look at global production, supply, and demand forecasts for the 2026-27 marketing year for several crops.
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The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports released by USDA in mid-May gave the market the first look at global production, supply, and demand forecasts for the 2026-27 marketing year for several crops.
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