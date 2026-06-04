Corn planting is nearing completion, and so far, the crop is looking good, which is positive for producers, but a good-looking crop along with geopolitical issues are putting pressure on the market and prices.
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Corn planting is nearing completion, and so far, the crop is looking good, which is positive for producers, but a good-looking crop along with geopolitical issues are putting pressure on the market and prices.
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