While ongoing supply disruptions due to the war in Iran and the closing of the Strait of Hormuz has caused crude oil and wheat prices to rise, the conflict has had less impact on the sunflower market comparatively.
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While ongoing supply disruptions due to the war in Iran and the closing of the Strait of Hormuz has caused crude oil and wheat prices to rise, the conflict has had less impact on the sunflower market comparatively.
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