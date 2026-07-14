Dear Michael: I remember when our parents were young. It seems like they always had a will in place. Later on, they went with a living trust because it was “the thing to do” at the time. When they died, things went smoothly. My brother took over the farm and the rest of us kids shared Mom and Dad’s savings. It seemed like a much simpler time.
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Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.