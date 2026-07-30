I got a hug from a stranger in Walmart today. It sounds weird and well, it kind of was. Let me back up a little to explain. I like to make jewelry and give it to family and friends. Sometimes, I even have the courage to wear something I made.
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I got a hug from a stranger in Walmart today. It sounds weird and well, it kind of was. Let me back up a little to explain. I like to make jewelry and give it to family and friends. Sometimes, I even have the courage to wear something I made.
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