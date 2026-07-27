July began with history being made in the highest honor when the President the United States stepped off the back passenger car of the Liberty Train, setting foot on the very same turf that Theodore Roosevelt did some 140 years prior, this time to a massive crowd of cheering well-wishers. The event was to celebrate the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library during our nation’s 250 years celebration of freedom.
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