With summer in full swing and long days spent outside, the risks increase for farmers and ranchers to suffer work-related injuries. Statistics show that the average cost for nonfatal agricultural injuries was $10,878 for medical care, $4,735 for lost work time, and $15,613 in total injury per case. The total national agricultural injury cost estimate was $11.31 billion per year; 11.3 percent higher than the earlier benchmark using 1992 data; both in March 2024 dollars. The cost burden was 2.1 percent of the U.S. national gross farm income and 13.4 percent of the net farm income in 2019.