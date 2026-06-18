It has been a very random week, so this “diary” entry will be very random, too.
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It has been a very random week, so this “diary” entry will be very random, too.
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Rudi, my 3-year-old wonderful German Shepherd, and I have a quarterly project. We take a garbage bag while walking to collect garbage. We live…
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