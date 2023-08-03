Longer tails have long given sheep producers problems. But a research project spearheaded by a Washington State University graduate student could eliminate the trait.
Many domestic sheep have long tails that can lead to hygienic concerns and health issues, including fly strike, a painful and potentially deadly condition caused by blowflies that lay their eggs on sheep. The industry standard has been to dock the animals’ tails, which can be painful for the sheep and time-consuming and costly for producers.
So Brietta Latham, a doctoral student in the Washington State University-School of Molecular Biosciences, is working to develop a gene-editing strategy to shorten the tails of Suffolk sheep and eliminate the need for docking. Suffolks are one of the most widely produced sheep breeds in the United States.
“Our research will give the industry an alternative to tail docking and improve animal welfare,” Latham said. “It will also improve production efficiency in that we don’t have to go through the costs and the labor associated with removing tails.”
Humans have long selected for desirable traits in plants and animals. Traditionally that has been accomplished through selective breeding, which requires generations to achieve desired results. But Latham plans to accomplish her goal in a fraction of the time. Using clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR-Cas9 technology, she can edit specific sections of a cell’s genome by removing, adding or altering genes.
Earlier genetic research identified the gene suspected to be responsible for tail length in sheep. Latham plans to remove that gene in the embryos of sheep with long tails and replace it with a gene found in short-tailed breeds. She already has used her strategy to successfully shorten tails in mice.
“This is a modification that already exists in sheep,” she said. “We’re just taking this edit that we see occurring in short-tail sheep in China and Iran and putting that into the sheep of European descent that have long tails.”
The edited embryos will be transferred into female sheep, which after a five-month gestation period, are expected to bear healthy lambs with short tails. Those lambs should be able to transfer the desired trait to their offspring.
“The biggest thing with gene editing is making sure we get what we call germline transmission,” Latham said. “We want the edits to show up in the gametes, the eggs and sperm that the edited animal is making. That’s how we get transmission from generation to generation.”
Latham recently was awarded a three-year fellowship by the United States Department of Agriculture for the project. Visit vetmed.wsu.edu – search for “School of Molecular Biosciences” – for more information.
Devin Rokyta is a digital-marketing writer working with the Washington State University-College of Veterinary Medicine.