Kevin Hoyer and his wife, Jody Hoyer, own Hoyer Farms near West Salem, Wisconsin. The couple own 500 acres of cropland, mostly no-till, with a crop rotation of corn and soybeans. Both have full-time jobs off the farm as well.
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Sarah Pfaff-Cavadini and her husband, Tim Cavadini, have six children and 13 grandchildren. They enjoy their 175-acre farm near Mindoro, Wisconsin, where they raise registered-Angus and Simmental beef cattle as well as horses and other small animals.