DES MOINES – The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has as of April 30 confirmed cases of the pseudorabies virus in swine herds in Iowa and Texas.
Top Story
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
DES MOINES – The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has as of April 30 confirmed cases of the pseudorabies virus in swine herds in Iowa and Texas.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DEERFIELD, Wis. – “We wouldn’t be where we are today without Biological Farmer Friends (of the Lower Yahara),” says Grace Link of Bosben Rd. B…
Key takeaways
As temperatures warm across the United States, mosquito activity increases, leading to an increase in mosquito-borne diseases for both people …
On cold spring mornings in the Nebraska Sandhills, calving season can test even the most experienced ranchers.
In cow-calf operations, reproductive success comes down to timing. A calf born just a few weeks earlier can mean significantly more weight at …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.