Mark Z. Johnson
Oklahoma State University
One of the realities of beef production in the Midwest is dealing with significant fly populations. The Oklahoma beef cattle industry loses millions of dollars each year due to external parasites. Blood loss, irritation and annoyance lead to reduced levels of performance due to flies. Horn flies, stable flies, house flies or horse flies must be controlled. With an abundance of early spring warmth, recent rains, humidity and warmer temperatures most of Oklahoma now serves as an ideal breeding ground for those annoying pests that rob profit potential from beef operations.
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