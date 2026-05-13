HOLMEN, Wis. – Miller Wagyu is home to a herd of beef cattle that supply what’s consider a premium meat. Located near La Crosse, Wisconsin, it’s owned by Steve and Sally Miller. It has a long history of farming in the region. According to their website, they purchased the farm from his father in 1983.
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Sarah Pfaff-Cavadini and her husband, Tim Cavadini, have six children and 13 grandchildren. They enjoy their 175-acre farm near Mindoro, Wisconsin, where they raise registered-Angus and Simmental beef cattle as well as horses and other small animals.