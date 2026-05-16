Jerry Davis
For Agri-View
The American elm, commonly called white elm, continues to inject its flowers, fruits, pollen and diseases into the lives of other organisms during May and beyond. Morel hunters need elms dying or dead. Squirrels need live flowering and fruiting trees, unless they need a hollow tree for raising a litter of kits. The elm-bark beetle needs healthy trees to infect with the Dutch elm disease fungus. The morel fungus needs healthy elm roots to grow into to form a mycorrhizal association.
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