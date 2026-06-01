Paula Peterson and her husband raise crops and cows near Waverly, Nebraska. She loves to share her love of agriculture with people from all walks of life, and she is active with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at pgpeterson86@gmail.com.
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Visitors pose during The Combine ag tech tour at the Peterson farm. Pictures is the Petersons’ granddaughter Gloria Siemek, left, coordinator Jessica Rudolph, Naichka Leonard from Haiti, Milton Duque Cano from Columbia, Tom Peterson and Mayte Arely Lopez Santin from Mexico.