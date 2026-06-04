Editor's note: New World screwworm was discovered June 3 in a calf in Texas. The pest has moved into the United States, a longtime possible nightmare for livestock owners.
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Editor's note: New World screwworm was discovered June 3 in a calf in Texas. The pest has moved into the United States, a longtime possible nightmare for livestock owners.
From Zoetis
With the recent New World screwworm incursion in Texas, it’s important to be aware of a herd’s risk level and be vigilant in checking livestock for signs of an infestation.
“We understand that livestock producers and animal caretakers are facing a stressful and uncertain time as New World screwworm threatens what they’ve worked so hard to build,” said Kristin Kasselman, senior vice-president-head of livestock and equine at Zoetis. “At Zoetis we stand with you because protecting your animals means protecting your livelihood, your families and your way of life. Planning ahead is critical, and we’re committed to being a resource and a partner.”
Producers are encouraged to diligently observe livestock daily, if possible, for signs of screwworm infestation. An intense smell of decay is often the first indication; be sure to investigate to find the odor’s source. Be prepared to report a New World screwworm infestation to a veterinarian or state veterinary authority as quickly as possible.
“If you haven’t already prepared a plan, we encourage producers to work closely with their veterinarians to put written action plans in place now,” said Dr. Mitch Blanding, director of beef technical services at Zoetis. “It will be critical to quickly report any case of New World screwworm. We want to be able to document and isolate these cases, clean and debride the wounds where possible, remove any larvae that are easily removed and apply approved topicals to the wound to promote healing.”
The herd veterinarian will be the best resource in determining prevention and treatment options.
New World screwworm is found in the Western Hemisphere, primarily in tropical areas of South America and some Caribbean islands. An adult New World screwworm fly can travel as far as 125 miles before laying eggs in a wound. They also can be transported by animals, wildlife and people traveling from infested areas.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the emergency use of the approved or conditionally approved products Dectomax/Dectomax-CA1 for the following indications:
• the prevention and treatment of infestations caused by Cochliomyia hominivorax larvae – myiasis – in dairy cattle – lactating dairy cows, dry dairy cows, and replacement dairy heifers 20 months of age and older, except for calves to be processed for veal;
• the prevention of infestations caused by C. hominivorax larvae – myiasis – in swine, sheep except for lactating sheep and deer; and
• the prevention of infestations caused by C. hominivorax larvae – myiasis – in horses one year old and older.
Visit zoetisus.com/NewWorldscrewworm for more information.
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