From grilled cheese sandwiches and SDSU ice cream to baby calves and self-guided dairy tours, organizers say this year’s South Dakota Dairy Fest is designed to help consumers connect with modern dairy farming in a hands-on way.
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Born and raised on a farm in southeastern South Dakota, Katelyn currently resides in Sioux Falls. She enjoys attending SDSU football games (her alma mater), going to farmer’s markets and visiting her parents at their family farm. Reach her at kwinberg@tristateneighbor.com.